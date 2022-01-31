Landslide Win for PATA New York new Board of Directors

The successful candidates were Joebert Opulencia, Catherine Heald, Kelly Ann Mills, Irene Sino, John Graham, Julian Banegas, Frank Hryszkanich, and Boris Miketic. Honorary Board Members are Akbal Setia, vice-president Americas, Tourism Malaysia, and Elizabeth Chin, immediate past chair (served three 2-year terms).

Elizabeth Chin, the Immediate Past Chair said: “Congratulations to our newly elected board members and our most sincere thanks to all candidates for running and providing our members with such difficult choices! Thank you very much to everyone who voted. Members of NY PATA elected a new generation of board members to lead the chapter in the new normal. It was a landslide win for the 2022-2023 Board.”