The new World Tourism Network Indonesia Dream Team has a Chair: Mudi Astuti

On February 1, the new Indonesia Chapter of the World Tourism Network is set to make an important impact in the relaunch of the travel and tourism industry in the Republic of Indonesia. Mudi Astuti is a known name for many years in Indonesia tourism. She loves tourism, and she loves her country, and she will make an impact in the recovery of this important sector in In her ASEAN island country.

From the dominant Hindu Island of the Gods known as Bali to the capital city Jakarta, Indonesia is not only the most populated country in ASEAN.

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia is a country in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of over 17,000 islands, including Sumatra, Sulawesi, Java, and parts of Borneo and New Guinea.

The largest Muslim country in the world is not in the Middle East, but it’s Indonesia.

Indonesia is one of the most diversified travel and tourism destinations in the world.

Indonesia also has a special place in the development of the eTurboNews Group, founder of the World Tourism Network.

eTurboNews started in Indonesia in 1999 as the first online travel and tourism news wire with a special purpose. In times of US travel advisories, eTurboNews had a mandate to educate the US travel industry about the geographics and the diverse travel and tourism destination Indonesia.

When eTurboNews started, it worked under the umbrella of the Indonesian Council of Tourism Partners (ICTP) and represented Indonesia Tourism in the United States and Canada for the late Hon. Minister of Tourism Ardika.

Mudi Astuti was the liaison between the Indonesian Ministry of Culture and Tourism and ICTP.

Today Mudi Astuti was appointed by the World Tourism Network to chair the newly formed WTN chapter in Indonesia.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “I am very pleased WTN appointed Mudi Astuti as the Chairwomen of WTN Indonesia. I am even more excited to work with my “old” friend Mudi on this important project to get Indonesia involved in our global rebuilding travel discussion. If anyone can put this together, it’s Mudi!

I am sure she will put a dream team together.”

Mudi Astuti responded: ” My view for WTN Indonesia is the opportunity to integrate worldwide networking for a stronger local recovery. I can’t wait to introduce my team. I am also excited to work with friends like Juergen to make this happen for my country.”

Mudi Astuti has been involved in the media and advertising industry for the past 25 years.

She started her carrier as a sales advertising executive to director of sales & marketing of PT. Indo Multi-Media. She was in charge of travel trade and travel lifestyle publications.

She then joined FCB-CIS Advertising as a Trade-Marketing Director, handling strategic trade marketing campaigns for Indonesia Tourism in 7 major countries.

She then owned PT. EMDI MEDIA KOMUNIKASI also publishes Indonesia’s most known Travel Lifestyle Magazine, ISLAND LIFE.

In 2006 MudiAstuti expanded her business with an advertising agency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Bloomingdale Worldwide Partners, to be Managing Director of SC Bloomindale Indonesia.

She was actively involved in Promoting Indonesia Tourism Overseas. For five years she was a board member of the Indonesia Malaysia Business Council ( IMBC ) under KADIN National ( KamarDagangIndonesia ) and chaired by Bp. TanriAbengfor.

She was the head of media & communication for several tourism organizations including MPI ( Masyarakat Pariwisata Indonesia ) and the National Standardization Body under MASTAN ( MasyarakatStandarisasiNasional).

She joined PT. AgungSedayuto develop Tourism School namely ASTA ( Agung Sedayu Tourism Academy)

She continues with media, communication, and promoted SMEs , Small Medium Enterprises.

Her passion for communication, sharing, learning, and interpersonal skills makes her understand how to build communication strategies among industry players.

She is a public speaker and participated in talk shows talking about Small Medium Business Enterprise, Investment trade & tourism events.

