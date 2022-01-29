Culture News Travel Wire News Trending Now Uganda Breaking News

Uganda Bikers to Join Exciting 2022 Africa UBUNTU Bikers Run

46 mins ago
by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda
Image courtesy of T.Ofungi
Written by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda

Uganda Bikers are joining the 2022 Africa UBUNTU Bikers Run this Sunday, January 30, 2022. The bikers from Uganda will join the rest of Africa’s bikers in a solidarity breakfast ride dubbed “2022 Africa UBUNTU Bikers Run – Riding in Unity.”

Organized by the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA) in collaboration with Central Riders (CRA), Ring Road Riders (RRR) and other Uganda biker clubs, bikers across Africa in Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Ghana, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, and Nigeria will gather with the aim of promoting loyalty, honor, and respect.

Confirming the event, Technical Director of UBA, Albert Ntambiko, said:

“UBUNTU is a Zulu word often translated as ‘I am because we are.’”

“It represents compassion and humanity. Here in Uganda, we say Obuntu (a Luganda word to mean the same). It is, therefore, in line with these core values that sponsors UBA, subscribed to promoting unity among all riders in Uganda and hope that one day others will emulate these values. This run will also aim to break all forms of stereotypes associated with riders.”

The planned routing for Uganda’s UBUNTU ride will begin with a kickoff briefing and flagging off from the Nelson Mandela National Stadium parking ground east of Kampala, followed by a ride along the northern bypass to join the Southern Expressway via the Busega gate entry and then end up at Aero Beach Entebbe for the days’ events. Invited guests and all riders will have a moment to interact and talk all things “motorcycle” added Albert, who is also Managing Director of Igufa Safaris and proprietor of Mahali Guest House in Kampala. All COVID-19 SOPs will be followed as per the Ministry of Health guidelines.

The Uganda Bikers Association is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since 2003. UBA was formed to promote and create awareness on road safety for riders but also to create a platform to enjoy riding a two-wheeler.

UBA currently has a standing membership of over 60 members (a combination of men and women) and as an association is attuned to the societal pressures that further inform its on-going charitable initiatives within the communities where many of the rides happen.

These initiatives include raising awareness on HIV/AIDS, cancer, and as earlier mentioned, promoting road safety.

