New green and low-carbon development for China’s civil aviation

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
China has announced it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) published a new roadmap for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), directing the country’s civil aviation sector to seek green and low-carbon development.

The first ever plan for green development for Chinese civil aviation industry stresses efforts to make the sector smarter, low-carbon and resource-efficient to achieve green transformation.

By 2035, the green and low-carbon development system of civil aviation will have been optimized and airport carbon dioxide emissions will have peaked, the roadmap said.

By 2025, the carbon emission intensity of China‘s civil aviation will continue to decline, the proportion of low-carbon energy consumption will continue to rise, and the utilization efficiency of civil aviation resources will improve, it said.

The CAAC plan also puts forward eight quantitative predictive indicators for airlines and airports.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

