“Dobre Doshli” to Bulgarian visitors flying to Seychelles 

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Seychelles Bulgaria
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Seychelles is welcoming a series of direct charters from Bulgaria as of January 29, 2022. The first Airbus A320 flight from Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, with 175 passengers on board, landed at Pointe Larue International Airport at 8am this morning and will be departing in the evening of February 5, 2022.

The operation, a successful collaboration between local destination management company 7° South, Tourism Seychelles with the active support of the Honorary Consul General of Seychelles in Bulgaria, Mr. Maxim Behar, as well as four Bulgarian tour operators – namely Planet Travel Centre, Luxutour, Marbro Tours and Exotic Holiday, is part of the destination’s efforts to increase the number of visitor arrivals from the Balkans as it seeks to diversify it visitor base.

The visitors, who will be vacationing in different establishments on Mahé and Praslin during their stay in the country, received a warm Seychellois welcome by local musicians and dancers outside the arrival lounge at the airport where they were greeted by the Tourism Seychelles Director-General for Destination Marketing Mrs. Bernadette Willemin and the Managing Director of 7°South, Mrs. Anna Butler-Payette and their respective teams. 

In welcoming this new charter, Mrs Butler Payette reiterated that Bulgarian visitors are seasoned travellers adding to the tourism arrival landscape of Seychelles. ‘Our company is investing in this new market, and we have no doubt that it will provide excellent returns for Seychelles.  

“We have organized a small VIP reception cognisant of the Public Health orders and are abiding by all health protocols, mandates, and regulations set by the Public Health Authority and by the rules of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority. I believe it this is an opportune moment to showcase the best of Seychelles, by reinforcing the first impression of the visitors on their arrival as we know that they are our best brand ambassadors to promote Seychelles to their affluent friends and acquaintances back in Bulgaria,” said Mrs. Butler-Payette. The charters from Bulgaria follow similar charters from Romania, which 7° South also collaborated on to organize last year she elaborated. 

Confirming the destination’s commitment to diversify its source markets, Tourism Seychelles Director-General for Destination Marketing, Bernadette Willemin affirmed that the Balkans is a market with much potential, and which had been showing constant growth over the years until the pandemic hit two years ago. 

“This new charter operation will help maintain the momentum and is another opportunity to make Seychelles accessible for visitors in this Eastern part of Europe. It would not have been possible without the persistence of our partners in Seychelles and in Bulgaria; we are grateful that our efforts in marketing our destination are supported by our partners,” said Mrs. Willemin

More on Seychelles Tourism visit www.seychelles.travel

