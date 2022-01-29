Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Government News Hospitality Industry News Thailand Breaking News Tourism Trending Now

Sex Tourism in Amazing Thailand: COVID Tests and Food Required

23 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Prostitution in Thailand is not in itself illegal, but many of the activities associated with it are illegal. estimated 200,000 to more than 1 million sex workers in Thailand, including full-time workers affiliated with bars, freelancers supplementing their regular income with occasional prostitution.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Because of police corruption and an economic reliance spanning from the Vietnam War, prostitution remains a significant presence in the country. They usually come from the results of poverty, low levels of education, lack of local hiring, rural backgrounds, and mostly from Isaan/the northeast, from ethnic minorities or from neighboring countries, especially Myanmar and Laos.

Working in the bars of the red-light district pays more than many office jobs or other service work that the women and men in Thailand’s sex industry would otherwise qualify for. Sex work has allowed them to save money, buy themselves luxuries and support their parents and grandparents in retirements of ease.

But now the international sex industry has come to a halt.

According to government data analyzed by Dr. Yongyuth Chalamwong, research director for the Thailand Development Research Institute, an estimated 1.6 million people have returned from Thailand’s tourist areas to the countryside. Those who found a way to stay — by piling into shared rented rooms, sleeping in hallways and cutting their meals to one or two a day — are barely hanging on.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 times for this part of the travel and tourism business had been wiped out.

The black leather party masks that performers May wear for their fetish shows in Bangkok are definitely not the sort to stop the coronavirus. Performers worry that the city’s infamous Patpong red-light district could be very different if COVID-19 allows the reopening.

With restaurants closing at 9 in Bangkok or 11 pm in Pattaya, bargirls and bar boys are coming small numbers operating as waitresses or waiters in restaurants, that used to be nightclubs.

Thanks to lenient enforcement and restaurants that are legal to operate, those looking for sex workers can find them again in such restaurants. According to a report in a local newspaper, only the largest clubs in Pattaya are penalized and regulations designed to protect from COVID-19 are often becoming a farce.

There is no sex with social distancing yet, so visitors and workers in those restaurants are required to have a coronavirus antigen test before entering.

Damrongkiat Pinitkan, secretary for the Entertainment & Tourism Association of Pattaya, told the Pattaya Mail that the restaurant loophole has been welcoming news for bar workers and visitors. Restaurants are now allowed to serve alcohol again until 11 pm in Pattaya.

In the meantime, the famous Patpong in Bangkok remains mostly quiet and dry. The LGBT bar scene is no longer seen, and tourism to Amazing Thailand for those looking for this extra bit of pleasure entertainment, or for a happy Thai massage may become the fun of a distant past.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment