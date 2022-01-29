Breaking Travel News Culture Hospitality Industry News Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

San Felipé in Baja California to Inaugurate New Peace Park

15 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
image courtesy of Baja California
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

To add to the celebration of the occasion of the 97th birthday of the city of San Felipé on February 5, a Peace Park will be dedicated at the city’s most dynamic landmark.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The International Institute for Peace through Tourism and the City of San Felipé invite you to join them at Los Arcos for this special anniversary event. Recently, San Felipé became the 7th Municipality of Baja, California, which is cause for more celebration.

The inaugural Peace Park event kicks off at 11:00 AM on the upper level of Los Arcos, the monument located at the entrance of the city. Mayor José Luis Dagnino Lopez of San Felipé will join Bea Broda, an Ambassador of IIPT (The International Institute of Peace through Tourism) to highlight the city’s commitment to peace, and will be joined by women’s dance troupe, Ballet Flor Naranjo, a musician, a poet, and community leaders that will express their excitement for the future of San Felipé.

Capping off the event will be a ceremonial tree planting and placement of a plaque designating San Felipé as a city that will nurture the growth of peace, tolerance and understanding at home and throughout the world, and enhance awareness of a community’s commitment to peace, inclusiveness, a healthy environment and sustainability. It is meant to dedicate a common ground for members of the community to come together in celebration of Mexico’s people, land, and heritage; the future of all humankind and our common home, planet earth.

The San Felipé Los Arcos Peace Park will be a place of reflection on our connectedness to one another as a Global Family and to the earth of which we are all a part.

More news about IIPT

#iipt

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment