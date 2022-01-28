Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News News People Tourism Turkey Breaking News USA Breaking News

A SKAL Go Getter Hulya Aslantas Appointed as the Interim Vice President to the Executive Committee.

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

SKAL, the largest and oldest global travel and tourism organization has a dynamic system of leaders. A SKAL president is only elected for one year, which is a short period but puts pressure on performance. Sometimes former SKAL presidents have the chance to continue their work in other important positions within this organization. This happened today when former SKAL President Hulya Aslantas was appointed as the interim Vice President to the Skål International Executive Committee.

Hulya Aslantas from Istanbul, Turkey was elected as World President for SKAL International in 2008. eTurboNews publisher named her as the most active SKAL president ever. 14 years later, today, Hulya Aslantas was appointed as Vice President to the Skål International Executive Committee.
Burcin Turkkan, President of SKAL International, a Turkish American, made this announcement this week at the Executive Board meeting in Arkansas, USA:
“As you know, the Skål International Executive Board 2022 currently has one seat available due to the recent 2021 AGM election results. In the two elections conducted, the votes for the second candidate for the Vice President position remained below %50+1. As a result, immediate Past-President Bill Rheaume had communicated that the 2022 Executive Committee would convey an Extraordinary General Meeting.
However, at a January 13th meeting, the Skål International Executive Committee did not find grounds to support Past-President Bill Rheaume’s proposal and, hence, voted down unanimously the possibility to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to conduct additional elections.
Following this decision, the Executive Committee, based on our Statutes and By-Laws, decided to make a temporary appointment to the Skål International Executive Committee for the year 2022, as the Executive Board needs full assistance to achieve the goals for the year.
After a long review, considering her past accomplishments as Skål International President and her continuing active involvement in the global travel and tourism industry, I have decided to propose Past-President & Florimond Volckaert Fund Trustee Hulya Aslantas to be invited as the interim Vice President to the Skål International Executive Committee.
The majority of the Skål International Executive Committee agreed with the motion and Past-President Hulya Aslantas has honored to accept the invitation.
Hulya will join the Executive Committee effective immediately with portfolio responsibilities for the Technology, Innovation, and Special Projects.
We welcome Past-President Hulya Aslantas back to the Executive Committee and look forward to sharing her experience and engagement.

World Tourism Network Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, who is also a co-chair for the newly formed SKAL communication committee and publisher of eTurboNews said:
” I like to congratulate my good friend Hulya Aslantas for this important appointment. She is another go-getter!  I am excited to see the recent changes in SKAL, and the current leadership seems to be a team of winners.”
More on SKAL skal.org
About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

