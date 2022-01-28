Morocco resumes passenger flights with the outside world

The government of Morocco announced that the country will resume passenger flights with the outside world starting from February 7, 2022.

The decision was made after careful evaluation of the development of the epidemiological situation in the kingdom.

Currently, a special government commission is developing a set of measures to be taken at border checks and conditions for airlines passengers.

On November 29, 2021, the Moroccan authorities suspended all direct passenger flights to and from the kingdom due to the spread of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, the Israeli authorities allowed the entry of foreigners vaccinated and recovered from the coronavirus from countries with a moderate incidence rate, the so-called “orange” countries.

Visitors from the countries that are on Israeli “red” list are still not able to enter Israel though. The list of “red” countries approved by the Israeli Cabinet includes more than 15 states, in particular the United States, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Canada, Morocco, Portugal and Switzerland.