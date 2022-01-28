African Tourism Board Breaking International News News People Seychelles Breaking News

Seychelles mourns the passing of former Vice President Joseph Belmont

40 mins ago
by Alain St.Ange
Written by Alain St.Ange

Seychelles is today mourning the passing of Joseph Belmont, the former Vice President of the islands who passed away on the 28th of January. Joseph Belmont was agronomy by profession and he entered politics as a Minister in 1982 after years working as a technician in the agricultural department of the islands. He was also the founding CEO of the Islands Development Company of Seychelles managing all the State-owned outer islands of the archipelago

In 1992 Joseph Belmont was the Chairperson of the Seychelles Constitutional Commission when the islands sat to draft a new constitution after years of having been a One Party State under President Albert Rene. Joseph became the Designated Minister in 1998 and in 2004 under the James Michel Government, he became Vice President of Seychelles.
In 2009 Joseph Belmont as Vice President was also holding the Tourism Portfolio when Alain St.Ange was brought in to head the Marketing Department at the Seychelles Tourism Board. VP Belmont was seen at Tourism Trade Fairs alongside Alain St.Ange in these early years of the island’s tourism industry relaunch.
“I was happy to have worked alongside Joseph Belmont. He was a soft-spoken leader who empowered his staff. Together we were mandated to relaunch the tourism industry after the private sector tourism trade had pressured the Government for someone from the trade to head the island’s marketing and later the Tourism Board. Coming from the private sector I conveyed the private sector trade’s aspirations and proposals to Vice President Belmont who was always receptive to ideas coming from the private sector which he saw as his front line team, and together we delivered for the country” said Alain St.Ange, the former Tourism Minister of Seychelles
Alain St.Ange

Alain St Ange has been working in the tourism business since 2009. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel.

He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. After one year of

After one year of service, he was promoted to the position of CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

In 2012 the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands regional Organization was formed and St Ange was appointed as the first president of the organization.

In a 2012 cabinet re-shuffle, St Ange was appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture which he resigned on 28 December 2016 in order to pursue a candidacy as Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation.

At the UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu in China, a person who was being sought after for the “Speakers Circuit” for tourism and sustainable development was Alain St.Ange.

St.Ange is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who left office in December last year to run for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO. When his candidature or document of endorsement was withdrawn by his country just a day before the elections in Madrid, Alain St.Ange showed his greatness as a speaker when he addressed the UNWTO gathering with grace, passion, and style.

His moving speech was recorded as the one on the best marking speeches at this UN international body.

African countries often remember his Uganda address for the East Africa Tourism Platform when he was a guest of honor.

As former Tourism Minister, St.Ange was a regular and popular speaker and was often seen addressing forums and conferences on behalf of his country. His ability to speak ‘off the cuff’ was always seen as a rare ability. He often said he speaks from the heart.

In Seychelles he is remembered for a marking address at the official opening of the island’s Carnaval International de Victoria when he reiterated the words of John Lennon famous song… ” you may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. One day you will all join us and the world will be better as one”. The world press contingent gathered in Seychelles on the day ran with the words by St.Ange which made headlines everywhere.

St.Ange delivered the keynote address for the “Tourism & Business Conference in Canada”

Seychelles is a good example for sustainable tourism. This is therefore not surprising to see Alain St.Ange being sought after as a speaker on the international circuit.

Member of Travelmarketingnetwork.

