Rwanda – Uganda Border Post Opening: Good news for trade and tourism

In a statement that has been shared by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare, the government of Rwanda has decided to reopen its border on January 31st.

According to the statement, the reopening of the border follows the recent meeting between the UPDF commander of land forces and first son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Paul Kagame.

The government meanwhile adds that the health authorities of Rwanda and Uganda will work together to put in place necessary measures to facilitate movement in the context of COVID-19.

Rwanda further expresses commitment to resolve the pending issues between them and Uganda and hopes that the reopening of the border serves as a speedy mechanism to normalize the bitter relations between the two countries.

The opening is good news for East African cooperation, including tourism, according to the Rwanda tour operators forum.