Rwanda – Uganda Border Post Opening: Good news for trade and tourism

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The government of Rwanda has announced the reopening of the Gatuna/Katuna border after nearly three years of closure. On February 28, 2019, Rwanda closed its border with Uganda at Gatuna. Katuna is a town in Kabale District of Uganda at the border with Rwanda. In Kinyarwanda language the town is called Gatuna. Katuna is located on the Ugandan border with Rwanda, in extreme southwestern Uganda. The town is located in Kamuganguzi Sub-county, Ndorwa County, in Kabale District. This location is approximately 28 kilometres (17 mi), by road, south of Kabale, the largest city in the sub-region.

When Rwanda closed its border with Uganda at Gatuna was claiming it was working on its one-stop-border building. Rwanda later stopped its nationals from entering Uganda on claims that Uganda is hostile while cargo was diverted to Mirama hills and Kyanika in Ntungamo and Kisoro districts, respectively.

In a statement that has been shared by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare, the government of Rwanda has decided to reopen its border on January 31st.

According to the statement, the reopening of the border follows the recent meeting between the UPDF commander of land forces and first son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Paul Kagame.

The government meanwhile adds that the health authorities of Rwanda and Uganda will work together to put in place necessary measures to facilitate movement in the context of COVID-19.

Rwanda further expresses commitment to resolve the pending issues between them and Uganda and hopes that the reopening of the border serves as a speedy mechanism to normalize the bitter relations between the two countries.

The opening is good news for East African cooperation, including tourism, according to the Rwanda tour operators forum.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

