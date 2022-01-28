Click here if this is your press release!

First dry eye treatment with nanomicellar technology

Sun Pharma Canada Inc. today announced the launch of CEQUA, a new treatment for Canadians living with dry eye disease. CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution 0.09% w/v), a calcineurin inhibitor immunomodulator, is the first dry eye treatment available in Canada that is delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL) technology, which improves the bioavailability and physicochemical stability of cyclosporine to increase ocular tissue penetration.    

“We are excited to introduce CEQUA as a new treatment option for the more than six million Canadians living with dry eye disease1,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma. “This launch is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we expand our ophthalmics portfolio into Canada and it demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative medicines to support patient and physician choice.”

In addition to its previous prevalence amongst Canadians, a recent report from the Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE) has shown that rates of dry eye disease are on the rise due to an increase in mask wearing, which can lead to dry spots on the ocular surface.2

“We are delighted to see a new product now available to the many Canadians suffering from keratoconjunctivitis sicca or dry eye disease,” said W. Bruce Jackson, MD, former Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, McGill University and University of Ottawa. “CEQUA, with its nanomicellar technology and increased strength of cyclosporine, can be an important addition to our treatment options as eye care professionals strive for more personalized treatment.”

 

