Luxury Lubricants Created by a Female Doctor

Why are goop and other retailers interested in getting in bed with GLISSANT®? Simply put—sex sells, or at least sexual wellness does. The sexual wellness market is expected to reach $45 billion by 2026, with the personal lubricant market accounting for $1.6 billion. GLISSANT® lubricants are poised to be a significant part of this sexual wellness explosion.

LOVE.

The inspiration for GLISSANT® comes from a need for women. Sexual health and wellness for her patients has always been a priority for Dr. Karyn Eilber, CEO and co-founder of GLISSANT®. She saw first-hand the statistic that three out of four women experiences pain during sexual activity, often due to vaginal dryness. Women want a natural, non-irritating lubricant that they aren’t embarrassed to carry in their bag or leave on their nightstand. Dr. Eilber’s vision of blending science and herbology to create a luxury lubricant became a reality when she reached out to co-founder Renée Garacochea, a beauty industry veteran. Renée’s 25+ years of entrepreneurial and product formulation knowledge was the perfect complement to Dr. Eilber’s medical and scientific background. Together they created the “Chanel of lubes”.

REPLENISH.

GLISSANT’s water-based, FDA-Cleared intimate lubricant features hyaluronic acid (a powerful moisturizer), L-arginine (plays a key role in Viagra’s effects) and lactic acid (critical for maintaining normal vaginal pH) along with other carefully curated botanicals that elevate intimacy by enhancing arousal, i.e., better sex. The delectable sea salt and caramel flavor adds even more to the GLISSANT® experience. Added bonus: it’s condom-compatible and by helping maintain optimal vaginal pH it reduces risk of infection and irritation.

REPEAT.

GLISSANT® intimate lubricants are packaged in a sophisticated, reusable atomizer that you won’t feel the need to hide. The chic, refillable bottle makes it easier to…LOVE. REPLENISH. REPEAT.™