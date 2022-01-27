Austria eases strict lockdown rules for the unvaccinated

Austria‘s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein have announced the relaxation of the current strict lockdown rules for Austrian residents who are not fully vaccinated.

The rollback of the current restrictions will take effect next Monday, assuming hospitalization numbers remain steady, however, a number of restrictions will remain in place for people who are not fully vaccinated.

While the unvaccinated Austrians will no longer be confined to their residences, their freedom of movement will remain strictly regulated, with the current “2G” rules remaining in place. The 2G restrictions require individuals seeking to enter hotels, restaurants, bars, and other public areas to present proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 in order to get in, and the 10pm curfew on such establishments will remain in place.

Austria resorted to the extra measures in an effort to control COVID-19 infections and enforce its vaccination laws, that included deploying police to inspect immunization papers after the reopening of cultural, entertainment, and hospitality to inoculated people in mid-December, following three weeks of nationwide lockdown.

Austria has imposed four national lockdowns in total over the pandemic.

The country’s Parliament voted last week with an overwhelming majority to impose mandatory vaccinations for adults, despite the opposition FPO voting unanimously against the measure as a “totalitarian low point.”

People entering Austria are required to show proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test conducted within the past 72 hours, or proof of a booster shot.

As of the coming Monday, the minimum time permitted between receiving a second and third dose of the vaccine will be reduced from 120 days to 90 days, and the validity of the nation’s Green Pass lasts just six months from the conclusion of the holder’s first series of vaccinations. Those with booster doses will enjoy a longer period of validity at nine months.