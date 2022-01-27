Whopping 11,142% Price Difference Between Cheapest and Most Expensive CBD Brands

The results of the study found that there is an 11,142% price difference between the cheapest and most expensive CBD brands in the same category, up from the finding of 4,718% in April’s report. Leafreport’s most recent report also found a 3,561% difference between the most expensive and least expensive products across the CBD industry-down, which is a minor decrease from 3,682% in April.

“We found it interesting that there are so many expensive products on the market that simply aren’t worth what they’re charging,” said Gal Shapira, Product Manager at Leafreport. “Leafreport’s mission is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access products that are safe and offer the contents being advertised. We publish reports like this to shed light on whether consumers are truly getting what they believe they’re paying for. It is our hope that this report helps consumers make better-informed decisions when looking to purchase CBD products.”

Leafreport added an edibles category to its latest report and found a 5,100% price difference between the cheapest and most expensive products. Additional findings show that CBD isolate is the cheapest category with a decrease of 19% since April’s original report. Conversely, the capsules category showed a 2.55% increase since April, the greatest increase among all categories tested.

This report is one of many reports completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. The Company has previously sent CBD products to the cannabis testing lab Canalysis to see if they contained the advertised levels of CBD, among other tests. These reports include recent deep-dives into Delta-8, topicals, edibles, beverages, and more.