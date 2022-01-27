Certain lots of Elavil (amitriptyline) and APO-Amitriptyline recalled due to a nitrosamine impurity

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen. This means that long-term exposure to a level above what is considered safe may increase the risk of cancer. Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk in continuing to take the recalled APO-Amitriptyline or Elavil (amitriptyline) since the potential risk of cancer is with long-term exposure (every day for 70 years) to NDMA that exceeds safe levels.

Health Canada maintains a list of recalled amitriptyline drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including more on the risk and what patients should do.