The Blossom Hotel Houston Announces Partnership with The Infinite

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest luxury property in Houston, is pleased to announce a partnership with The Infinite to offer guests an immersive, out-of-this-world experience in the Space City.

Available to book now, through February 20, 2022, this exclusive package features a special hotel rate of US$299, including a one-night stay, two tickets to The Infinite, and two space inspired beverages curated by the hotel’s beverage team. Additionally, the first 10 daily bookings between now and February 20, 2022, will enjoy the package at just US$199.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better guest experiences partner,” said Charlie Wang, CEO of Blossom Hotel Houston. “Not only are we located in Space City, but the concept of the hotel, from décor to color theme to on-property activities, was inspired by the moon, making our partnership with The Infinite a natural fit.”

“We are excited to be in Houston following a four-month run world premiere in Montreal where we were very well received,” commented Éric Albert, CEO and general manager of PHI Studio. “Both the city of Houston and Blossom Hotel made the most sense in terms of the pioneering experience we offer, and we look forward to working with the Blossom team to create the most memorable experience for the guests who book The Infinite package.”

The 16-story hotel in the Space City features 267 non-smoking guestrooms boast unobstructed views of the city and are all equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader® and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and exclusive Aqua Di Parma™ amenities. Guests can also indulge in the many aspects of the property, including a stunning rooftop swimming pool with panoramic views of the surrounding Houston cityscape, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two restaurants led by Michelin-starred chefs Ho Chee Boon and Akira Back, a lobby lounge and event venues. Conceived by Rongyi Creative Company, Blossom Hotel Houston integrates lunar-inspired elements into its design and curated artwork collections, creating a tranquil setting where guests can find respite from the fast-paced city life within an immersive environment.

Located at Sawyer Yards in the heart of Houston, The Infinite provides guests with an exhilarating journey inspired by NASA missions that transports guests through a 60-minute immersive virtual reality and augmented reality adventure to the International Space Station and back, which has only been experienced firsthand by 250 astronauts. This unique experience allows guests to witness these astronauts’ epic adventure and feel the immensity of space alongside these explorers. Guests will discover never-before-seen footage captured by the astronauts for the 2021 Emmy Award-winning film, “Space Explorers: The ISS Experience,” the largest production ever captured in space. The Infinite team ensures the health and safety of all guests with the implementation of extensive safety and sanitization measures to protect visitors, families and employees against COVID-19 on Earth and in orbit.

