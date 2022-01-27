The St. Regis San Francisco Appoints Christopher Williams as Director of Restaurant Operations

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Williams to the position of Director of Restaurant Operations. A certified sommelier and accomplished restaurant industry veteran, Williams joins the property with over a decade of experience in the industry.

Williams is a native of Georgia and began his career waiting tables at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Atlanta. By 2011 he took his first leadership position as Captain at Atlanta’s Restaurant Eugene. With a lifelong passion for both food and wine, during this time Williams continued his studies and eventually passed his intro and certified exam to become a Court of Master Certified Sommelier within three months. Williams was now well established within the restaurant industry and by 2014 worked as a Sommelier at Atlas within The St Regis Atlanta Hotel. Moving between Georgia and Cambridge Massachusetts for several years, he eventually made his way to the West Coast. Williams most recently worked at the 3 Star Michelin Restaurant, The Restaurant at Meadowood, in St. Helena as Captain before taking a position at Sonoma County’s award-winning winery, Kosta Browne, during the pandemic. Eventually, he made his way to San Francisco and held the position of Captain at Niku Steakhouse which just earned its first Michelin Star in 2021.

“We warmly welcome Mr. Williams to The St. Regis San Francisco,” said Roger Huldi, General Manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “He’s a seasoned industry professional that holds natural leadership skills, is passionate about food and wine and is dedicated to providing gracious service. The property has an exciting new restaurant and bar concept in the works, and we are excited and proud to have him lead the charge.”

With a continued commitment to offer the highest standard of unparalleled luxury while evolving to modernize spaces with elegant design that meets the needs of guests, The St. Regis San Francisco embarked on a multi-phase refresh of the celebrated property and will share details soon. The St. Regis San Francisco offers 260 rooms and suites, 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration. The St. Regis San Francisco, as with all St. Regis properties, is renowned for its signature Butler Service.

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

