Thailand decriminalizes marijuana for recreational use

38 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
Written by Harry Johnson

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced in a lengthy Facebook post that Thai Narcotics Control Board has “finally” agreed to exclude all parts of the cannabis plant from the government’s list of controlled drugs, making Thailand the first country in Asia to decriminalize marijuana use.

The health minister, a longtime supporter of marijuana legalization, called on people to use the drug for their “benefit” rather than “to cause harm.”

Calling the announcement “good news,” Charnvirakul noted that the “rules and frameworks” for planting and using marijuana need to be established to make sure that cannabis will be used for “for the benefit of the people in medicine, research, education.”

“Please do not use it to cause harm,” Charnvirakul said.

However, the minister did not clarify how the changes will affect the legal status of the drug’s recreational use, which is currently a grey area. As of right now, the local police and lawyers are unsure if possession of marijuana remains an offense subject to arrest.

The rules are part of the Marijuana and Hemp Act which greenlights the growing of cannabis at home after first notifying the local government. Licenses will be required to use marijuana for commercial purposes

New regulation will enter into force 120 days after its announcement in the government publication.

Marijuana was first legalized for medical use and research in Thailand in 2020.

 

 

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

