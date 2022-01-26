Germany postponed or canceled 100 of 390 trade shows planned for 2022

According to the report released today by the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA), at least 100 of the 390 trade shows planned for 2022 in Germany have already been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic damage to the German trade fair industry already amounted to around 5 billion euros (5.6 billion U.S. dollars) this year, according to AUMA.

“COVID-19 regulations of the federal states, which are valid for four weeks or less, are no basis for business,” said Joern Holtmeier, managing director of AUMA.

During the past two COVID-19 years, German trade show industry and associated sectors suffered total economic losses of more than 46 billion euros, according to AUMA. More than two in three planned trade shows were canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Before the pandemic, the country’s trade show industry had contributed around 28 billion euros annually to the German economy.