The Islands of The Bahamas and Homesick Launch Limited-Edition Candle to Inspire Wanderlust This Winter

For the first time ever, travelers can be instantly transported to The Bahamas from any living space or at-home office. The Bahamas and Homesick have teamed up to release a limited-edition “The Bahamas” candle inspired by the destination’s warm temperatures, unique culture and idyllic white sand beaches. To celebrate and inspire consumers to finally plan or research their next adventure, the duo are making it even easier to bring the scent to life by awarding one lucky winner the ultimate escape to the destination.

The collaboration is a seamless blend of the respite The Bahamas provides to travellers longing for an overdue escape and Homesick’s mission to use the power of scent to connect people to the places and moments that matter most. The newly launched candle pays tribute to the country with a fresh tropical fragrance featuring notes of the following:

Pineapple halves reminiscent of Eleuthera’s iconic pineapple fields

reminiscent of Eleuthera’s iconic pineapple fields Coconut milk inspired by the coconut palms found throughout the country’s Out Islands

inspired by the coconut palms found throughout the country’s Out Islands And the salty scents of sea air that draw people from around the globe to experience the turquoise hued waters and pink sand

“Wanderlusters daydreaming of their next trip to The Bahamas will really enjoy the new candle,” said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Our partners at Homesick perfected the scent that is reminiscent of our island nation. The peak of winter season felt like the perfect time to remind travelers that we’re awaiting their arrival whenever they feel ready to do so.”

With a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $34, “The Bahamas” Homesick candle is packaged in a calming pastel print that reflects an island oasis. Each hand-poured candle offers a generous burn time of 60-80 hours, and the unique ability to print a message from the heart to the candle’s jar makes for an especially meaningful gift (+$15). Consumers can head to homesick.com/bahamas to treat themselves or share the gift of island time with a friend in need of an escape.

“Throughout the last two years as travelers have had to postpone their trips and vacations, we’ve seen a surge in customers using our fragrances to feel connected to some of their favorite places around the world,” said Lauren Lamagna, General Manager at Homesick. “What better way to deliver the experience our community has been craving than by partnering with The Bahamas to evoke their iconic islands and sandy shores in a fragrance?”

The limited-edition “The Bahamas” candles are available for purchase starting 25 January 2022 while supplies last.

READY TO PLAN THAT VACATION?

Wintertime is the perfect excuse for travelers craving a Bahama Mama cocktail, rich cultural experiences and sand between their toes — to make it a reality. One lucky winner and a guest will be awarded a limited-edition Homesick “The Bahamas” candle, flights and a four-day, three-night stay at Caerula Mar Club, a luxury boutique resort on the unspoiled island of South Andros. The resort is spread across 10 secluded oceanfront acres and features breezy outdoor spaces, Caribbean fine dining, and one of the most untouched beaches in The Bahamas. Caerula Mar Club was named one of the “Best New Hotels in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler in 2020 and recognized on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 It List of The World’s Best New Hotels. To learn more about the giveaway, visit this link for a chance to win!

FLYING FREE TO THE OUT ISLANDS

Now is the time to plan a vacation to The Bahamas as the destination has offerings to suit every traveller’s budgets and preferences with over 16 islands with unique personalities for visitors to choose from.

Vacation-sick consumers eager to experience the islands themselves can fly free from Nassau to the Out Islands with limited-time offers. How it works? Through 14 February 2022, thrill seekers and R&R aficionados can book a stay at participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotels (4-night minimum) and receive one free airline or Bahamas Ferry ticket from Nassau. Those booking a 7-night stay or more can score two free airline or Bahamas Ferry tickets from the nation’s capital.

For more tips on planning a Bahamas vacation or to learn more about the destination, visit Bahamas.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

ABOUT HOMESICK

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by our team of storytellers, perfume chemists and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates. To learn more, please visit homesick.com.

Homesick is part of Win Brands Group (Win), a leading owner of product-focused, consumer brands that deliver happiness and incredible experiences to their customers. In addition to Homesick, Win’s current portfolio includes the likes of QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories) and Gravity (the original weighted blanket).

More news about The Bahamas

#bahamas