When Two Minister Friends Meet for Breakfast African Tourism is on the Winning Side

The new World Tourism Network Africa Chairman Dr. Walter Mzembi is already setting a direction for Africa when he had breakfast today with the Hon. Secretary of Tourism for the Republic of Kenya during his visit to South Africa.

Just on Monday the former and long-serving Minister of Tourism for the Republic of Zimbabwe and Minister of Foreign Affairs up to November 2017 had accepted to lead this WTN Division as its inaugural Regional Chairman and as a newly appointed VP for the World Tourism Network.

WTN Chairman Dr. Walter Mzembi was a candidate for UNWTO Secretary-General in 2018. It’s widely expected the Kenya Secretary would make a first and excellent Secretary-General at the next upcoming UNWTO election in 2025.

The Hon Minister Najib Balala said in his tweet today: “ Met my good friend, who previously served as Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Walter is a great leader and champion of tourism in Africa.”

Dr. Mzembi also posted a tweet saying: “Thanks Najib for a breakfast get-together, you are a great colleague and friend for life! You are anointed for leadership too my friend. Enjoy the rest of your tour!”

This was the first in-person meeting after 5 years between these two African leaders.

The last in-person meeting took place in 2017 when the Hon. Dr. Walter Mzembi visited Kenya.