African Tourism Board Breaking International News Government News Kenya Breaking News News South Africa Breaking News USA Breaking News WTN

When Two Minister Friends Meet for Breakfast African Tourism is on the Winning Side

7 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Two big names in African Tourism enjoyed a South African breakfast today. Hon. Najib Balala and Dr. Walter Mzembi. Both are considered champions for Africa and World Tourism. This breakfast may be the opening for a new chapter and direction in the development of tourism in Africa, with the World Tourism Network and the African Tourism Board taking a leading role.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The new World Tourism Network Africa Chairman Dr. Walter Mzembi is already setting a direction for Africa when he had breakfast today with the Hon. Secretary of Tourism for the Republic of Kenya during his visit to South Africa.

Just on Monday the former and long-serving Minister of Tourism for the Republic of Zimbabwe and Minister of Foreign Affairs up to November 2017 had accepted to lead this WTN Division as its inaugural Regional Chairman and as a newly appointed VP for the World Tourism Network.
WTN Chairman Dr. Walter Mzembi was a candidate for UNWTO Secretary-General in 2018. It’s widely expected the Kenya Secretary would make a first and excellent Secretary-General at the next upcoming  UNWTO election in 2025.
The Hon Minister Najib Balala said in his tweet today: “Met my good friend, who previously served as Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Walter is a great leader and champion of tourism in Africa.”
Dr. Mzembi also posted a tweet saying: “Thanks Najib for a breakfast get-together, you are a great colleague and friend for life! You are anointed for leadership too my friend. Enjoy the rest of your tour!”

This was the first in-person meeting after 5 years between these two African leaders.
The last in-person meeting took place in 2017 when the Hon. Dr. Walter Mzembi visited Kenya.

Hon. Najib Balala | Hon. Dr. Walter Mzembi

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment