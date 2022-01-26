Barbados Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Government News Hospitality Industry News Tourism Travel Wire News

Government of Barbados and CTU Traverse the Metaverse

23 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
image courtesy of CTU
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Since Facebook rebranded as Meta in 2021, the Metaverse has generated much discussion globally. With it came a level of intrigue among many … What is the Metaverse? Is it new? Simply put, the Metaverse has been around for some time and is an online 3D space where virtual interactions can take place. Persons can work, shop, conduct business meetings or even socialize in the Metaverse.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In 2021, the Government of Barbados announced it would establish an embassy in the Metaverse, making it the first country in the world to do so. In 2022, St Vincent and the Grenadines declared its plans to host the first Carnival in the Metaverse.

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), in partnership with the Government of Barbados, will host a webinar, Traversing the Metaverse – A Caribbean Perspective, on Monday 31st January 2022 from 9:00 am to TIME, AST. The webinar is sponsored by Meta.

The webinar will examine the economic, social and cultural opportunities for different stakeholders, including governments and the private sector. It also seeks to educate and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges for, in particular, small island developing states (SIDS).

“The Metaverse is an exciting immersive digital space where persons can operate in all aspects of their lives, in an online setting. The possibilities are endless. As the organization that is driving digital transformation in the Caribbean region, the CTU recognizes the need to explain the Metaverse from a conceptual and contextual perspective and to articulate how persons can benefit from it.” stated Mr. Rodney Taylor, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union.

Secretary-General Taylor further added, “Key terms such as virtual, mixed and augmented realty, blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto-currencies, and others will be explored in an effort to raise public awareness of key terminology.”

The webinar is open to the public but will specifically focus on key stakeholders such as ICT policy makers, economists, technologists, entrepreneurs and academia.

For more information and registration, please click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment