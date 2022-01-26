Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Uzbekistan Breaking News

Uzbekistan Airways: Uzbekistan airports’ power supply fully restored

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The Uzbekistan Airways airline issued a statement today, announcing that the power supply to the Namangan, Qarshi, Termez, Bukhara, and Fergana airports has been completely restored in the early hours on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, massive power outages were reported in southern Kazakhstan, almost all of Kyrgyzstan and eastern Uzbekistan, causing the suspension of operations at airports, affecting rail transport and utilities in many cities, including Bishkek, Tashkent and Almaty.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, power was fully restored to all of Uzbekistan’s airports today.

Uzbekistan’s and Kyrgyzstan’s energy ministries blamed the massive blackout on an accident in Kazakhstan’s power grid.

The Kazakh electricity grid operator KEGOK, in turn, explained that a transit power line had been overloaded due to network imbalance in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

 

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

