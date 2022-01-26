9 Things to Know Before You Have Your Face Injected with Dermal Fillers

Dr. Xu shared some secrets behind a popular treatment, Dermal Fillers. What Dr. Xu revealed about dermal fillers explained the many products available and how to look for a treatment plan safely, which will give satisfactory results.

The beauty industry is constantly evolving, and dermal fillers have grown to become one of the most popular cosmetic procedures. However, before getting involved in the hype, here are 9 things to know about injectable dermal fillers.

Consult with a Doctor, not a Selfie

Many people try digital selfies to gauge how they will look after the procedure. However, digital selfies may not truly represent how the fillers will look, since many separate factors can affect how the results turn out.

Irreversible Treatment

Please think twice before using dermal fillers that are irreversible. These fillers cannot be removed if the result is not what was expected. A better choice would be Hyaluronic acid treatments which can be reversed, giving the freedom to try new looks and decide what looks best.

The Result is dependent on the Doctor

No matter what kind of filler materials the doctor uses, the results depend on how the doctor minimizes the risks, while delivering the best injection results. The best doctors will have years of cosmetic injection experience, as well as a unique aesthetic point of view.

Overall improvement

Fillers may not necessarily create an overall improvement in the appearance. It is important to remember that when starting a treatment, the overall improvement goals must be considered, and from them a step-by-step plan is developed.

Don’t use just any Filler

Don’t just try a brand-new type of filler immediately. Make sure to only consult a licensed professional. Ask questions about the products and learn about the benefits and how long the products have been tested and used for in the aesthetic industry.

Don’t trust the publicity

The older, well tested filler brands may not still be promoted as much as the newer fillers, because there is probably more commercial value behind these new fillers. Make sure to consult a licensed professional to verify any new brand.

Hyaluronic Acid is the Best Reversible Filler

For the best reversible filler results, choose a hyaluronic acid filler like Juvederm, Belotero or Restylane etc. These are reversible fillers that can be dissolved through an enzyme called hyaluronidase.

Use Approved Fillers

Health Canada has approved several main types of fillers that are safe for use on the face, lips, and hands: hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, poly-L-lactic acid, and polymethylmethacrylate. Also, some advertised temporary fillers can have some desirable permanent results as well, which means repeated injections are not needed.

Treatment Should be a Pre-planned Commitment

Always know the overall goals, before delving into the cosmetic filler market. Knowing the aesthetic and cosmetic goals after a consultation with a physician is the essential first step. Then, following the pre-planned steps, in a timely fashion, is important for achieving the desired results.

Ensure that derma fillers are injected by professional and licensed doctors. This ensures receiving the safest care and the best aesthetic results.