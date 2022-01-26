World Tourism Network Urged the Community of Nations to Remain Focused

Alain St.Ange, the newly appointed Vice President of Government Relations for the World Tourism Network has urged members of the Community of Nations to remain focused.

“The economies from the world at large have been ravaged by the effects from the pandemic Covid-19 and its different variances. The world today needs a spirit of togetherness whereas one challenge is continued to be identified and strategies developed. The sufferings arising from the shrinking of economies must not be taken as statistical figures, but kept on the table as a reminder that more needs to be done today to help the world economies take off again” said Alain St.Ange following the interception and destruction by the UAE of two ballistic missiles that the Houthi grouping fired towards Abu Dhabi.

The World Travel Network (WTN) condemns these cross-border attacks that can cause loss of innocent lives and spread a sense of insecurity for the world of travel as this will affect even more tourism as that industry that can rebuild economies today under undue stress.

“Last week drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi left three people dead and six injured. Such actions are unacceptable as innocent lives are lost. It is dialogue is needed and not such attacks that will never bring peace but prolong suffering and misery” St.Ange, the VP of WTN said.

World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice and think tank of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting efforts, bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

More on WTN go to www.wtn.travel