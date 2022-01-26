More Animals Being Adopted as Companions Around the Globe

Key factors driving global market revenue growth are high prevalence of various zoonotic and food-borne diseases and infections, increasing research and development activities in veterinary medicine, and favorable government initiatives.

Animal health involves taking care of animals with timely vaccinations, routine health checkups, and veterinary care visits. Animals have been widely used for agricultural processes, livestock farming, and as pets across the globe for many centuries. However, these animals are prone to various diseases and infections.

Animal owners have become aware of importance of maintaining animal health by performing routine tests for early detection of diseases and treatment. Along with this, many public and private organizations have focused on offering better treatment facilities, and funding research laboratories working on animal diseases and zoonotic diseases.

Various market players are focusing on developing cost-effective animal healthcare products. Revenue growth of global market is attributed to factors such as increasing penetration of internet and e-commerce, increasing number of veterinarian clinics and hospitals across the globe, and rising investments in research and development activities.

However, stringent government norms regarding approval of animal drugs and lack of awareness about animal health, and improper dosage of antibiotics and parasiticides in many underdeveloped countries are some key factors expected to hamper global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some key highlights of the report: