New Salt Lake City flights on Spirit Airlines

34 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Spirit Airlines to offer daily flights from Salt Lake City International Airport to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando starting in May 2022.

Spirit Airlines today announced its new service to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), offering travelers daily, nonstop routes to Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), and Orlando (MCO).

Spirit Airlines joins Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier, JetBlue, SkyWest, Southwest and United as a new carrier serving Salt Lake City.

The new service marks the first time Spirit will serve the state of Utah, which boasts world-class outdoor recreation, spectacular landscapes and numerous options to experience the arts.

“We listen to our Guests, and they told us they wanted more exciting Western destinations to experience the great outdoors. This spring is a great time to launch service to Salt Lake City, The Crossroads of the West,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re also excited to introduce our high-value travel proposition for our new Utah Guests looking for convenient non-stop flights to some of the nation’s most popular leisure destinations.”

Spirit will be the first new domestic airline to announce operations following the 2020 unveiling of The New SLC, a $4.5 billion airport rebuild project that provides an enhanced experience for Guests. The airline’s presence at SLC increases competition and benefits local families seeking more options for affordable getaways.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC),” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “Spirit has the distinction of being the first new domestic carrier to come aboard since opening The New SLC. The Spirit model will be a popular addition to SLC’s portfolio of airlines.”

Spirit’s new Salt Lake City service adds to the airline’s continued network expansion. Recently, Spirit launched service in Tegucigalpa, Honduras (XPL), Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT), and Miami, Florida (MIA) – fulfilling its commitment to giving Guests options to get More Go. Salt Lake City is Spirit’s first new service announcement of 2022.

Spirit Airlines Routes at SLC:  
Destination:Flights Available:Launch Date:
Las Vegas (LAS)Twice DailyMay 26, 2022
Los Angeles (LAX)DailyMay 26, 2022
Orlando (MCO)DailyMay 26, 2022
About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

