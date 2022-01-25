Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Global governments urged to accelerate easing of travel restrictions

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

With respect to travel bans, last week, the WHO Emergency Committee confirmed their recommendation to “Lift or ease international traffic bans as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by States. The failure of travel restrictions introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time.” 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments to accelerate relaxation of travel restrictions as COVID-19 continues to evolve from the pandemic to endemic stage.

IATA called for:

  • Removing all travel barriers (including quarantine and testing) for those fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine.
  • Enabling quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travelers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result.
  • Removing travel bans, and
  • Accelerating the easing of travel restrictions in recognition that travelers pose no greater risk for COVID-19 spread than already exists in the general population.

“With the experience of the Omicron variant, there is mounting scientific evidence and opinion opposing the targeting of travelers with restrictions and country bans to control the spread of COVID-19. The measures have not worked. Today Omicron is present in all parts of the world. That’s why travel, with very few exceptions, does not increase the risk to general populations. The billions spent testing travelers would be far more effective if allocated to vaccine distribution or strengthening health care systems,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

