Dutch tourist detained after performing a Nazi salute in Auschwitz

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
The tourist was giving a Nazi salute while posing for a photo taken by her husband outside the iconic ‘Arbeit macht frei’ (‘Work liberates’) gate when she was arrested.

A female Dutch tourist has been detained by local police in city of Oswiecim in southern Poland after performing a Nazi salute outside the former Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp‘s entrance.

Apparently, the tourist was giving a Nazi salute while posing for a photo taken by her husband outside the iconic ‘Arbeit macht frei’ (‘Work liberates’) gate when she was arrested.

The tourist later pleaded guilty and was fined.

According to regional police spokesperson, Bartosz Izdebski, the woman “explained that it was a stupid joke.”

In 2013, two Turkish students were each fined and sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for three years, for similarly performing a Nazi salute outside the former camp’s main gate.

The Auschwitz extermination camp complex was set up by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II.

Around a million Jews, 70,000 Poles and 25,000 Gypsies were killed in Auschwitz, mostly in its gas chambers, according to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, in Jerusalem.

