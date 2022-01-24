Should Your Facility Manager be Certified?

If you’re looking to hire a new facility manager, there’s a lot to consider. From salary requirements, facility management certification to job responsibilities, here are five questions you should ask yourself before hiring someone.

Facility managers often oversee multiple buildings or offices at once, making their jobs even more challenging. Here are five questions you should ask yourself if you want to find the perfect facility manager.

1. What Are Their Certifications?

Certified facilities managers have passed an exam administered by the Facilities Management Association of America. The FMAA offers two levels of certification: Certified Professional Facility Manager and Certified Master Facility Manager.

The CPFM designation requires candidates to pass the CMFA’s Fundamentals of Facility Management course and a series of exams on topics such as safety management, budgeting, human resources, construction management, and other areas related to facility management. Candidates must also complete 300 hours of professional development to receive this certification.

To earn the CPMM designation, candidates need to pass the same tests as those required for the CPFM. Still, they also need to demonstrate proficiency in additional areas such as project management, risk management, and sustainability. Candidates who complete these courses and exams can expect to make about $50k per year.

2. How Much Experience Do They Have?

The ideal candidate will have several years of experience managing a large building or office complex. This means that they’ll know how to prioritize tasks and manage people. It’s important to note that some facilities managers start with less than three years of experience. However, it’s not uncommon for them to gain valuable experience during internships or temporary positions.

3. Does the Candidate Work Well With Others?

It’s common for facility managers to work closely with engineers, architects, contractors,

and other professionals. If you’re looking for someone who can collaborate effectively with others, look for a candidate who has worked with different groups within a company. A good facility manager will understand what each group needs and why certain decisions were made.

4. Can They Handle Stressful Situations?

Some facility managers may be called upon to deal with power outages, natural disasters, or employee emergencies. These situations require quick thinking and decisive action. Look for a candidate who shows strong leadership skills when dealing with stressful situations.

5. Is There Anything Else I Should Know About Them?

Look for a candidate who has a proven track record of success. Ask for references from previous employers and check online reviews. You may also want to interview a few candidates before choosing one.

Types of Facility Manager Certification

There are two types of facility management certifications available. The Facilities Management Association offers one. The International Facility Managers Association provides the other. Both organizations offer similar programs, so whichever program you choose, you can be confident that you’ve chosen the right path.

Here are the differences between the two programs:

• CPFM – The FMAA-certified program is designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree in business or another field. The FMAA offers an Associate of Science in Facility Management degree along with its certification. To qualify for the ASFM degree, students must take a minimum of 12 credit hours at an accredited college or university. Students then complete the remainder of their education through the FMAA’s training program.

• CPMM – The IFMA-certified program is more focused on practical skills. Individuals who complete the IFMA’s Certified Professional in Building Operations course receives certification in four core areas: site planning, building operations; maintenance; and energy efficiency. In addition, they learn about the latest technologies used in the industry.

Both programs include classroom instruction, hands-on practice, and written examinations. After completing the program, candidates can apply to sit for the certification exam.

Responsibilities of a Facility Manager

A facility manager oversees all aspects of a building or office complex. Their job includes making sure everything runs smoothly, including maintaining high standards of safety and security. Here are just a few of the responsibilities of a facility manager:

1. Maintains Safety Standards

Facility managers ensure that every aspect of a building meets strict health and safety guidelines. For example, they make sure that no dangerous chemicals are present near water fountains or food preparation areas. They also monitor air quality and keep the heating system clean.

2. Keeps Employees Safe

Facility managers must protect employees from injury. This means ensuring that workstations meet ergonomic requirements, providing proper lighting, and installing fire extinguishers. They should also offer emergency exits and first aid kits.

3. Ensures Energy Efficiency

Facility managers oversee the building’s energy use. They should conduct regular inspections and ensure that the HVAC systems run efficiently. They should also install energy-saving devices such as light bulbs and thermostats.

4. Monitors Maintenance

Facility managers need to inspect equipment regularly to ensure it’s working correctly. They should also maintain records documenting any problems encountered during repairs.

5. Oversees Building Security

Facility managers should make sure that buildings are secure. They should monitor access points and ensure that doors are locked when not in use. They should also train staff members to recognize suspicious activity and report any concerns immediately.

Conclusion

The facility management profession has many different career paths available. While some facilities managers may specialize in one area such as industrial maintenance tools list, others may choose to focus on multiple disciplines. Regardless of which way you choose, a facility manager will play an essential role in keeping people safe and healthy.