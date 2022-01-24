Best gap year travel destinations across the globe for 2022

New research reveals the best gap year destinations across the globe for 2022, and the USA ranks only 37th.
The study ranked the most popular gap year destinations based on factors such as the number of hostels, volunteering opportunities, safety ratings and beer prices, to reveal the world’s best gap year destinations.
The top 10 countries to visit on a gap year
|Rank
|Country
|Area (sq mi)
|Safety Rating /100
|Hostels (per 1000 square miles)
|Average Hostel Rating
|Clubs and Bars (per 1000 square miles)
|Attractions (per 1000 square miles)
|Price of a Beer (500ml)
|Total Available Volunteering Projects
|Total Score/10
|1
|Netherlands
|16,160
|72.84
|7.7
|7.8
|57
|89
|$1.34
|1
|6.02
|2
|Ireland
|27,133
|54.49
|2.1
|8.2
|50
|375
|$2.84
|11
|5.92
|3
|Switzerland
|15,940
|78.38
|7.5
|8.3
|28
|61
|$2.13
|6
|5.86
|4
|Greece
|50,949
|54.10
|1.2
|7.9
|30
|337
|$1.58
|37
|5.71
|5
|Japan
|145,937
|77.81
|2.7
|6.9
|41
|77
|$2.41
|14
|5.69
|6
|Czech Republic
|30,452
|74.48
|1.6
|8.0
|27
|29
|$0.78
|4
|5.59
|7
|South Korea
|38,690
|73.32
|2.5
|6.6
|3
|262
|$2.18
|5
|5.59
|8
|United Kingdom
|93,628
|53.93
|2.6
|7.3
|103
|87
|$2.33
|21
|5.53
|9
|Austria
|32,383
|74.46
|1.3
|8.6
|12
|37
|$1.21
|4
|5.51
|10
|Denmark
|16,639
|73.78
|1.1
|8.1
|25
|54
|$1.79
|0
|5.51
The USA ranked in only 37th place, with a score of 4.38. The country scored low on a series of factors including the number of hostels (per 1000 square miles), and price of beer. However, the country still beats the likes of popular gap year destinations such as Australia.
