Best gap year travel destinations across the globe for 2022

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
The study ranked the most popular gap year destinations based on factors such as the number of hostels, volunteering opportunities, safety ratings and beer prices, to reveal the world’s best gap year destinations.

New research reveals the best gap year destinations across the globe for 2022, and the USA ranks only 37th.

The study ranked the most popular gap year destinations based on factors such as the number of hostels, volunteering opportunities, safety ratings and beer prices, to reveal the world’s best gap year destinations.

The top 10 countries to visit on a gap year 

RankCountryArea (sq mi)Safety Rating /100Hostels (per 1000 square miles)Average Hostel RatingClubs and Bars (per 1000 square miles)Attractions (per 1000 square miles)Price of a Beer (500ml)Total Available Volunteering ProjectsTotal Score/10
1Netherlands16,16072.847.77.85789$1.3416.02
2Ireland27,13354.492.18.250375$2.84115.92
3Switzerland15,94078.387.58.32861$2.1365.86
4Greece50,94954.101.27.930337$1.58375.71
5Japan145,93777.812.76.94177$2.41145.69
6Czech Republic30,45274.481.68.02729$0.7845.59
7South Korea38,69073.322.56.63262$2.1855.59
8United Kingdom93,62853.932.67.310387$2.33215.53
9Austria32,38374.461.38.61237$1.2145.51
10Denmark16,63973.781.18.12554$1.7905.51

The USA ranked in only 37th place, with a score of 4.38. The country scored low on a series of factors including the number of hostels (per 1000 square miles), and price of beer. However, the country still beats the likes of popular gap year destinations such as Australia. 

