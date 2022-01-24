Best gap year travel destinations across the globe for 2022

New research reveals the best gap year destinations across the globe for 2022, and the USA ranks only 37th.

The study ranked the most popular gap year destinations based on factors such as the number of hostels, volunteering opportunities, safety ratings and beer prices, to reveal the world’s best gap year destinations.

The top 10 countries to visit on a gap year

Rank Country Area (sq mi) Safety Rating /100 Hostels (per 1000 square miles) Average Hostel Rating Clubs and Bars (per 1000 square miles) Attractions (per 1000 square miles) Price of a Beer (500ml) Total Available Volunteering Projects Total Score/10 1 Netherlands 16,160 72.84 7.7 7.8 57 89 $1.34 1 6.02 2 Ireland 27,133 54.49 2.1 8.2 50 375 $2.84 11 5.92 3 Switzerland 15,940 78.38 7.5 8.3 28 61 $2.13 6 5.86 4 Greece 50,949 54.10 1.2 7.9 30 337 $1.58 37 5.71 5 Japan 145,937 77.81 2.7 6.9 41 77 $2.41 14 5.69 6 Czech Republic 30,452 74.48 1.6 8.0 27 29 $0.78 4 5.59 7 South Korea 38,690 73.32 2.5 6.6 3 262 $2.18 5 5.59 8 United Kingdom 93,628 53.93 2.6 7.3 103 87 $2.33 21 5.53 9 Austria 32,383 74.46 1.3 8.6 12 37 $1.21 4 5.51 10 Denmark 16,639 73.78 1.1 8.1 25 54 $1.79 0 5.51

The USA ranked in only 37th place, with a score of 4.38. The country scored low on a series of factors including the number of hostels (per 1000 square miles), and price of beer. However, the country still beats the likes of popular gap year destinations such as Australia.