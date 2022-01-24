Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Education Entertainment News People Responsible Shopping Theme Parks Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

US attractions ticket prices have skyrocketed in last 5 years

6 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is the museum with the highest ticket price increase since 2017. Once operating a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ admissions policy, it has been applying a $25 charge for a day ticket for adults since 2018.

What is the price of fun in America?

New research has revealed which attractions have had the highest ticket price inflation since 2017 and which have maintained the same price.

The top 10 museums with the highest ticket price increase since 2017:

RankMuseumLocation2017 Ticket PriceCurrent Ticket PricePrice Difference% increase
1The Metropolitan Museum of ArtNew York$0$25$25
2Modern Art Museum of Fort WorthTexas$10$16$660%
3Crocker Art MuseumCalifornia$10$15$550%
4Chihuly Garden and GlassWashington$24$32$833.33%
4Isabella Stewart Gardner MuseumMassachusetts$15$20$533.33%
6USS MidwayCalifornia$20$26$630%
7Museum of Fine ArtTexas$15$19$426.67%
8Philadelphia Museum of ArtPennsylvania$20$25$525%
8Neue Galerie New YorkNew York$20$25$525%
8Norton Simon MuseumCalifornia$12$15$325%
Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

