US attractions ticket prices have skyrocketed in last 5 years

What is the price of fun in America?
New research has revealed which attractions have had the highest ticket price inflation since 2017 and which have maintained the same price.
The top 10 museums with the highest ticket price increase since 2017:
|Rank
|Museum
|Location
|2017 Ticket Price
|Current Ticket Price
|Price Difference
|% increase
|1
|The Metropolitan Museum of Art
|New York
|$0
|$25
|$25
|∞
|2
|Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
|Texas
|$10
|$16
|$6
|60%
|3
|Crocker Art Museum
|California
|$10
|$15
|$5
|50%
|4
|Chihuly Garden and Glass
|Washington
|$24
|$32
|$8
|33.33%
|4
|Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
|Massachusetts
|$15
|$20
|$5
|33.33%
|6
|USS Midway
|California
|$20
|$26
|$6
|30%
|7
|Museum of Fine Art
|Texas
|$15
|$19
|$4
|26.67%
|8
|Philadelphia Museum of Art
|Pennsylvania
|$20
|$25
|$5
|25%
|8
|Neue Galerie New York
|New York
|$20
|$25
|$5
|25%
|8
|Norton Simon Museum
|California
|$12
|$15
|$3
|25%
