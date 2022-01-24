Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Education Human Rights News People Tourism Travel Wire News UK Breaking News

Survey: Who are the ‘least-liked’ people in the UK?

36 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Survey: Who are the ‘least-liked’ people in the UK?
Survey: Who are the ‘least-liked’ people in the UK?
Written by Harry Johnson

Gypsies and Irish Travellers have been named “the least liked” people in the UK, with the Muslim community holding second place in the list of most unpopular communities.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

University of Birmingham researchers teamed up with YouGov to conduct a poll to determine “what British people think about Islam, Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities.”

The initial purpose of the research was to “help shed light on the extent and nature of Islamophobia in the UK.”

According to the final results of the survey, Gypsies and Irish Travellers have been named “the least liked” people in the UK, with the Muslim community holding second place in the list of most unpopular communities.

The poll revealed that 25.9% of the 1,667 respondents “feel negative” towards Muslims, with 9.9% feeling “very negative.”

Only Gypsies and Irish Travellers are viewed more negatively by the British public, with 44.6% of people viewing them in a negative light, the report says.

Meanwhile, 8.5% viewed Jewish people negatively, while 6.4% said the same about black people – and 8.4% said they viewed white people negatively.

The researchers concluded that such a negative attitude from the British public towards Gypsies and Irish Travellers could be explained not only through discrimination, but also because there is “less public sanction against openly acknowledging one’s dislike.”

Islamophobia was found to come in “two distinct varieties, racial and religious.”

“While we agree with recent definitions of the term that Islamophobia is a form of racism that targets Muslims, we also demonstrate that it manifests as a distinctively anti-religious prejudice,” the report said.

According to the report’s author, Dr. Stephen Jones, social taboos could significantly affect the answers.

“What’s interesting is you can see there is, for example, discrimination against black African Caribbean people in the UK, but in surveys people do not express that hostility in the way that they do towards Muslims, in the way that they do towards Gypsies and Irish Travellers,” he said.

Dr. Jones said there was a sense that certain kinds of hostility are more “publicly acceptable,” admitting the reasons for this are complex: “it’s down to our media representation, to our political leadership, to various different historical and cultural factors.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment