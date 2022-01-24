African Tourism Board Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News News People Rebuilding South Africa Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now WTN Zimbabwe Breaking News

Chairman Dr. Walter Mzembi is the New Hope for African Tourism

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
en English
RifaiMzembi
Dr. Walter Mzembi, chairman WTN Africa
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

World Tourism Network is the organization behind the ongoing rebuilding.travel discussion with tourism stakeholders in 128 countries.

Africa always played an important role in these discussions.

Today the World Tourism Network announced WTN Africa, a special new chapter with one goal only- raising the bars for African Tourism in the World.

Four of the founders of the African Tourism Board are also founding members of the World Tourism Network. It explains the special bond between the African Tourism Board and the World Tourism Network.

African Tourism Board started Project Hope to assist the world in mastering the COVID-19 crisis. Mzembi’s dream time includes many of the leaders that are involved with Project Hope.

These four founders include Juergen Steinmetz, Dr. Peter Tarlow, Alain St.Ange, and Dr.Taleb Rifai

World Tourism Network Africa, the African Tourism Board, and the African Tourism Marketing Corporation are a new winning partnership and able to bring the rebuilding discussion into action for the African Travel and Tourism Industry.

Therefore the announcement made today by WTN President Dr. Peter Tarlow is significant.

The WTN Executive and Membership is happy to announce the launch of WTN Africa, which will champion Brand Africa, Africa Diaspora, and other African interests within the organization and across the globe.

Former and long-serving Minister of Tourism for the Republic of Zimbabwe and Minister of Foreign Affairs up to November 2017 has gladly accepted to lead this Division as its inaugural Regional President.

WTN will announce in due course other Regional Presidents who will champion the interests of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. No doubt under the able leadership of Dr. Mzembi, Africa Union’s Candidate for the elective post of Secretary-General of the UNWTO in 2017, Africa will be positioned for tourism recovery confronted with the existential challenge of COVID 19.

This challenge which has reversed the gains of this sector and its exponential growth a legacy of the decade during which he was Minister of Tourism and worked very ably with the likes of former Seychelles Minister Alain St Ange, Kenya’s Minister Najib Balala, Minister Bartlet of Jamaica and of course former Secretary-General Taleb Rifai amongst other eminent contributors.

Congratulations to the people of Africa and to Dr. Walter Mzembi whose astute diplomatic skills will be required as a closed world opens up to travel and tourism.

For more information on WTN Africa click here

