Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

New research: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots 90% effective against Omicron

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New studies: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots 90% effective against Omicron
New studies: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots 90% effective against Omicron
Written by Harry Johnson

Americans should get boosters if at least five months have passed since they completed their Pfizer or Moderna series, but millions who are eligible have not gotten them.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Three new studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots were 90% effective at keeping people out of hospital after they had contracted the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The booster doses have proven highly effective at preventing Omicron-related hospitalizations, according to CDC.

Booster jabs were also 82% effective at preventing emergency department and urgent care visits, research data indicated.

The research comprised the first large US studies to look at vaccine protection against Omicron, health officials said.

“Americans should get boosters if at least five months have passed since they completed their Pfizer or Moderna series, but millions who are eligible have not gotten them,” the CDC’s Emma Accorsi, one of the study’s authors said.

The papers echo previous research – including studies in Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom – indicating available vaccines are less effective against Omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that booster doses rev up virus-fighting antibodies to increase the chance of avoiding symptomatic infection.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment