French Champagne houses celebrate record year for the bubbly

French champagne producers trade association record toasted record 2021 bubbly sales and exports this week.

The Comite Champagne, which represents over 16,000 French winegrowers and 320 champagne houses, announced that France exported a historic high of 180 million bottles of champagne in 2021, which is a 38% increase compared to 2020.

Total shipments jumped 32% to 322 million bottles, despite the lingering effects of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which resulted in the closure of many bars and restaurants.

Overall, global sales hit a record of roughly $6.2 billion.

“This recovery is a welcome surprise for the people of Champagne after a troubled 2020 (with figures down by 18%) impacted by the closure of main points of consumption and the shortage of celebratory events across the world,” said Maxime Toubart, co-president of the Comite Champagne.