Deadly Nightmare Vacation in Cancun for 3 Canadian Tourists

We add fun to an all-inclusive at our All-Fun Inclusive™, an innovative concept for sustainable tourism that offers more than 200 experiences. This is the description on the Hoteles Xcaret website in the Playa del Carmen tourist region near Cancun, Mexico.

According to local media reports, one tourist today was killed, and two are in a local hospital with serious injuries that occurred during a shooting. The victims were Canadian tourists staying at the resort

The Secretariat of Security of the Mexican State of Quintana Roo confirms that three tourists were injured after a shooting. In the meantime, it appears one of the victims died.

This is a new episode of violence inside the Hotel Xcaret complex.

Lo que les cuento en radio.



Nuevo episodio de violencia al interior del complejo Hotel Xcaretpic.twitter.com/2yiFp9bfl4 — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) January 21, 2022

On November 4, eTurboNews reported about two people being shot and killed at a Hyatt-managed all-inclusive resort in the same region.