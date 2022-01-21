Launch of the New “Explore Uganda” Tourism Brand makes Ugandan and African Tourism Proud

“We unveiled and launched the brand for destination Uganda, a proud Lily Ajarova told eTurboNews today.” Lilly Ajarova is a Ugandan conservationist and tourism expert.

She is the chief executive officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, the Ugandan government agency that is charged with promoting the country as a tourism destination. She was appointed to that position on 10 January 2019.

Speaking during the event – attended by a number of stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector – at Kololo Independence Grounds this Friday, Lilly Ajarova, and the CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). Said the board, which is Uganda’s marketing and regulatory agency, was excited at what the new Destination Brand Explore Uganda heralds for the country’s tourism sector.

Tom Butime, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, was certain that with the ‘Explore Uganda’ brand, the country was getting back to the market with a unified call to explore Uganda. Minister Butime added: “The Launch of our destination brand to the world is just the beginning. The launch of the destination brand is vital to the restarting and rebuilding of the tourism sector as it provides a. positive recognizable and form assurance of the beauty we radiate.”

“With COVID having eliminated most travel and tourism activities not only in Uganda and East Africa, this is also a welcoming move of hope and rebuilding travel this nation known for incredible beauty, wildlife, and the best pineapples in the world”, says Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman of the World Tourism Network, and Executive Board member of the African Tourism Board.