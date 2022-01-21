Battle burnout by taking time to plan your vacation

After nearly two years of pandemic-related stressors, American workers are burned out—and new data proves it.

To help battle burnout and spur Americans to take some much-needed vacation, thousands of travel organizations around the United States are highlighting the annual National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD) on January 25 to encourage Americans to plan all of their time off for the year at the start of the year.

More than two-thirds (68%) of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13% are extremely burned out. Further, more than half (53%) of remote workers are working more hours now than they were in the office and 61% find it more difficult to unplug from work and take a vacation.

Despite the latest wave of the pandemic, data from Destination Analysts found that the majority of Americans polled are in a “ready to travel” state of mind and are eager to plan a trip:

81% of Americans are excited to plan a vacation in the next six months

Nearly six in 10 (59%) agree that travel is more important than ever and 61% plan to make travel a top budget priority in 2022

Historically, NPVD was intended to help address the problem of Americans failing to utilize all of their earned time off each year, however, the challenges of the pandemic have given NPVD new significance: a time to plan ahead for brighter days and to unplug from the stressors of daily life.

After nearly two years of living with the pandemic, Americans are in serious need of the reset that a vacation offers, no matter how near or far it may take you. National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity to sit down with family and friends and make plans for much-needed time off for the rest of the year.

Even the simple act of planning a vacation can help to chase away the winter blues. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of planners reported being extremely or very happy anticipating and planning vacations for the coming year versus just four in 10 of non-planners.

However, work-related barriers—such as heavy workloads and staff shortages—are some of the top reasons preventing Americans from using their time off.

Social media content for National Plan for Vacation Day will be tagged using #PlanForVacation.