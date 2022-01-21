UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ranked least popular world leader

The results of the survey by a US-based data intelligence firm, Morning Consult, were published on Thursday, ranking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the bottom of a popularity list of 13 world leaders.

The poll has revealed that Johnson is currently the least popular world leader, who’s net approval rating now stands at -43, with only 26% of people supporting the troubled Prime Minister.

Other global leaders at the bottom of the list were French President Emmanuel Macron, with net approval rating of -25, and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, with -19.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ranked as the most popular by those polled, gaining a net approval rating of 50.

The poll’s average sample size was around 45,000 in the US, while the sample size ranged from 3,000 to 5,000 in other countries.

Morning Consult surveyed opinions in some of the world’s most developed democracies. Dictators and autocrats from non-democratic countries, such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Chinese Xi Jinping, North Korean Kim Jong-un, Turkmenistan’s Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Belorusian Alexander Lukashenko were not ranked.

Prime Minister Johnson’s approval rating soared and peaked during the first UK lockdown in 2020, but has dipped considerably in recent weeks, following the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

Boris Johnson is accused of breaking the COVID-19-contagion restrictions imposed by the government and is facing calls to resign.

He has apologized for his actions and called on the public and his peers to await the findings of an internal enquiry into whether he actually broke the rules.