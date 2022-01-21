Click here if this is your press release!

Kia EV6 Now Wins Car of the Year at 2022 What Car? Awards

The Kia EV6 has won the overall ‘Car of the Year’ award at the prestigious 2022 What Car? Awards, alongside being named ‘Electric SUV of the Year’. This historic win for Kia’s first dedicated electric vehicle marks only the second time that an EV has won the What Car? ‘Car of the Year’ crown after the Kia Niro EV in 2019.

The latest ‘Car of the Year’ trophy for the Kia EV6 follows a record number of awards and accolades from experts at opinion-leading international media titles in the 10 months since the car was first introduced globally in March last year.

“The EV6 combines a huge real-world range with the ability to charge at speeds that no rival can keep up with, addressing two of the biggest concerns that people still have about electric cars. What’s more, by using bespoke electric underpinnings rather than a set that’s shared by petrol and diesel models, Kia has been able to take advantage of the compact size of electric motors and produce a car that’s hugely spacious and practical,” said Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car? magazine. “Add in effortless performance, outstanding refinement, competitive pricing and one of the best warranties around, and the striking EV6 doesn’t just look like the future – it feels like it too.”

“It’s a great honor for Kia to win ‘Car of the Year’ at this year’s What Car? Awards, and demonstrates once again how our strategic commitment to electrifying the Kia product range is truly paying off. The EV6 is an exceptional car, and demonstrates our unwavering focus in becoming a leading global provider of sustainable mobility solutions,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. “Our plan to electrify our range is gaining momentum and includes 11 new BEV models by 2026 as part of our Plan S strategy, where, in time, electric vehicles will make up the majority of our global sales.”

The EV6 brings long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging and distinctive styling to the crossover SUV market. The EV6 enables the vehicle to achieve up to 528 kilometers of driving range from a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle, while advanced 800V charging technology means drivers can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

