New Clinical Trial for Prostate Cancer Treatment

39 mins ago
by editor
Written by editor

Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for cancers and metabolic diseases through targeted protein degradation technologies, announced that the first patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been successfully dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of HP518, a highly selective and orally bioavailable chimeric degrader targeting androgen receptor (AR). The ongoing open-label Phase I study in Australia will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity of HP518 in patients with mCRPC.

HP518 has been discovered and developed by Hinova’s targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform. It has the potential to overcome the drug resistance of prostate cancer due to some specific AR mutations.

Chimeric degraders are bifunctional small molecules that promote degradation of target proteins with high potency and high selectivity. This technology has the potential to target non-druggable targets and to overcome the drug resistance issue of traditional small molecule drugs.

“This is a significant milestone in the progress of our efforts from drug discovery to the clinical study,” said Yuanwei Chen, Ph.D., President and CEO of Hinova. “We are excited about it and dedicated to bringing new treatment options to patients worldwide!”

Through the targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform, Hinova can screen protein degradation activity rapidly and accomplish efficient design and optimization of chimeric degraders. Furthermore, Hinova has profound experience in chemical manufacturing control of Chimeric degrader compounds.

