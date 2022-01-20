At least 29 people killed in Liberia prayer stampede

Monrovia police said that at least 29 people were killed in a stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia’s capital on Thursday, and there are fears the toll may rise.

Police spokesman Moses Carter said the death toll was provisional and “may increase” because a number of people were in critical condition. He added that children were included among the dead.

Liberia’s deputy information minister gave the same death toll.

“The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list,” Jalawah Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital.

“This is a sad day for the country,” Tonpo added.

Local media reported on Thursday that the overnight disaster took place at the gathering held on a football field in New Kru Town, just north of Monrovia. It was not immediately clear what had caused the stampede.

Details about the disaster remained sketchy. According to local reports, the event was a Christian prayer gathering – known in Liberia as a “crusade” – held in a football field in New Kru Town, a working-class suburb of the capital city.