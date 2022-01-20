African Tourism Board Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Crime Government News Liberia Breaking News News People Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

At least 29 people killed in Liberia prayer stampede

36 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
At least 29 people killed in Liberia prayer stampede
At least 29 people killed in Liberia prayer stampede
Written by Harry Johnson

Details about the disaster remained sketchy. According to local reports, the event was a Christian prayer gathering – known in Liberia as a “crusade” – held in a football field in New Kru Town, a working-class suburb of the capital city.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Monrovia police said that at least 29 people were killed in a stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia’s capital on Thursday, and there are fears the toll may rise.

Police spokesman Moses Carter said the death toll was provisional and “may increase” because a number of people were in critical condition. He added that children were included among the dead.

Liberia’s deputy information minister gave the same death toll.

“The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list,” Jalawah Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital.

“This is a sad day for the country,” Tonpo added.

Local media reported on Thursday that the overnight disaster took place at the gathering held on a football field in New Kru Town, just north of Monrovia. It was not immediately clear what had caused the stampede.

Details about the disaster remained sketchy. According to local reports, the event was a Christian prayer gathering – known in Liberia as a “crusade” – held in a football field in New Kru Town, a working-class suburb of the capital city.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment