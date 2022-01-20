Aruba announces new entry requirements for US and Canada travelers

The Aruba Tourism Authority announced that Aruba has updated its entry requirements for travelers from the USA and Canada.

Effective January 18, 2022, residents from the USA and Canada (high-risk countries) will have the option of taking an antigen test one (1) day prior or a PCR test up to two (2) days prior to traveling to Aruba. Please note that since December 27, 2021, residents from high-risk countries do not have the option to test upon arrival.

Visitors 12 and older, who have tested positive using a molecular COVID-19 test by nasopharyngeal swab between 10 days and 12 weeks prior to travel date to Aruba, and do not show any symptoms, will be exempt from the requirement of providing a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to Aruba.

Effective January 18, 2022, Aruba accepts Antigen tests and Molecular tests (such as PCR) from any certified lab as long it meets the COVID-19 Testing Requirements.

As announced in December, Aruba had partnered with OK2Roam to create a more seamless way for visitors to process the entry requirements to the Caribbean island.

The new system allows travelers to authorize an approved laboratory to send their negative test result directly to Aruba’s Embarkation-Disembarkation card entry platform.

Through this system, travelers can take a video-supervised PCR test or can go to a test center in more than 50 locations, where they can take either a PCR or rapid antigen test.

The service, provided by VFS Global, was tested and validated to ensure that it can adhere to Aruba’s new testing requirements.