New Enthusiasm, Encouragement and Commitment at 20th IMEX Frankfurt

9 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
IMEX in Frankfurt Show Floor - Image courtesy of IMEX Group
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Registration opened today for the 20th anniversary edition of IMEX in Frankfurt 31 May – 02 June with a wide range of exhibitors and buyers already confirmed from multiple sectors and markets. Organizers, the IMEX Group, say this reflects steadily increasing demand for the global meetings, events and incentive travel industry to reset and get back to business, together.

The IMEX team will welcome back many of its long-established intermediaries, while already having new groups lined up from Australia and the US. After success at IMEX America, Egroup will bring a buyer’s group to Frankfurt for the first time while IMEX’s key hotel partners – Hilton, Marriott, Radisson, Hyatt and Melia – are all committed to bringing client groups to the show.

Among the destinations, venues and suppliers confirmed as exhibitors are Spain, Morocco, Egypt, Latvia, Maritim Hotels and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Leva Gredzena from the National Tourism Board of Latvia explains: “As Latvia looks to reconnect to the world, IMEX in Frankfurt will be an essential marketplace for us to restart the facilitation of international travel, and to connect with new and old colleagues alike.”

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, says:

“We’re excited to be launching registration for this very special edition of IMEX in Frankfurt, a show that has delivered significant business, networking and learning for the community since we launched it 20 years ago.”

“The sheer momentum and appetite to do business was loud and clear at IMEX America in November and many of the team have just returned from PCMA in Las Vegas where they heard nothing but enthusiasm, encouragement and commitment for IMEX in Frankfurt in May. This paves the way for an exciting three days in Frankfurt when the time comes.”

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place May 31 – June 2, 2022 – the business events community can register here. Registration is free.

eTN is a media partner for IMEX.

