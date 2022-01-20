Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Investments News People Switzerland Breaking News Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Airbus delivers A320neo with new Airspace Cabin to SWISS

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SWISS has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo featuring the new Airspace cabin configuration. 

The new Airspace cabin features include slimmer sidewall panels for extra personal space at shoulder level; better views through the windows with their redesigned bezels and completely integrated window shades; the largest overhead bins for 60% more bags; the latest full LED lighting technologies; LED-lit ‘entrance area’; and new lavatories with hygienic touchless features and antimicrobial surfaces.

SWISS is a long-standing Airbus customer, operating Airbus A220 and A320 Family Aircraft on its European network and in addition A330s and A340s globally. In 2018 Lufthansa Group, the parent company of SWISS, chose to equip more than 80 of its new A320 Family aircraft on order from Airbus with Airspace cabins.

The A320neo Family is the most successful aircraft family ever and displays 99,7% operational reliability rate. The A320neo provides operators with 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2  emissions. The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices. The Airbus’ A320neo Family offers unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18-inch-wide seats in economy as standard. 

At the end of December 2021, the A320neo Family had received nearly 7,900 orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

