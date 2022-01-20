Associations News Breaking European News Breaking International News Meetings News Philippines Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News UK Breaking News

WTTC Global Summit 2022 Manila Postponed

9 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
WTTC: Saudi Arabia to host the upcoming 22nd Global Summit.
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) announced new dates for its 2022 summit in Manila.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In 2021 WTTC conducted the first tourism summit during the COVID pandemic in Cancun, Mexico.

Manila was set as a venue for the 2022 event.

Today Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “As countries around the world begin to unlock the door to travel, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Global Summit by just a few short weeks. This will enable more international participants to join us in Manila and help guide and lead the sector as we head towards economic recovery.

“Our Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event on the calendar. We are looking forward to seeing our members, industry leaders and key government representatives gather in Manila in April to continue our efforts in safely restoring international travel.”

Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Tourism said, “The WTTC Global Summit will be a significant opportunity for us to showcase the preparations that we have put in place for our eventual reopening to international visitors.

“Tourism has always provided us with endless opportunities. The reopening of our destinations and borders amid the pandemic is crucial to sustaining the livelihood of the millions who depend on travel and tourism. We are looking forward to being your gracious host in Manila as we navigate the next normal in the travel industry.”

The Summit will be hosted in Metro Manila in person, with a global audience joining virtually.

Further information such as key speakers will be announced shortly.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment