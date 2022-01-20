Click here if this is your press release!

New U.S. Patent for Detecting PTSD in Living Subjects

44 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Neurovation Labs, Inc., a biotech company targeting physical biomarkers of PTSD for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,224,668, on January 18, 2022.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The patent, entitled “Compositions and Methods to Detect GluA1 in Brain and to Identify the Presence of GluA1-Mediated PTSD,” is directed to novel compositions and methods for diagnosing PTSD as well as treating PTSD following such a diagnosis.              

“The compound protected by this patent is from one of a series of classes that Neurovation Labs is developing to enable objective diagnosis of PTSD and to better evaluate the mechanisms underlying PTSD and other mental health disorders. These compounds and the corresponding methods covered by the patent represent a novel, targeted approach to mental health and visualizing brain-mediated disorders,” said Dr. Jennifer Perusini, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the company.

This patent is owned solely by Neurovation Labs and is the first issuance from a broader intellectual property portfolio stemming from the company’s research and development.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment